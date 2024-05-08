Menu

A shooting in Carbondale involving a married couple.

A shooting in Carbondale involving a married couple. According to the
Carbondale Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N.
Beadle Drive at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a report of a shooting.
Police found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound and an
ambulance brought them to the hospital. The victim is currently in critical
condition. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evetta Hughes of
Carbondale. Hughes was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm
and aggravated domestic battery. Anyone with information is asked to
contact the Carbondale Police Dept

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts