A shooting in Carbondale involving a married couple. According to the

Carbondale Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N.

Beadle Drive at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a report of a shooting.

Police found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound and an

ambulance brought them to the hospital. The victim is currently in critical

condition. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evetta Hughes of

Carbondale. Hughes was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm

and aggravated domestic battery. Anyone with information is asked to

contact the Carbondale Police Dept

