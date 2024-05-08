A shooting in Carbondale involving a married couple.
Carbondale Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N.
Beadle Drive at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a report of a shooting.
Police found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound and an
ambulance brought them to the hospital. The victim is currently in critical
condition. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evetta Hughes of
Carbondale. Hughes was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm
and aggravated domestic battery. Anyone with information is asked to
contact the Carbondale Police Dept