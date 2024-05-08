Cape Girardeau City Council members have approved a high-density lime system from Chemco Systems L.P. for Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant
No. 1. This is the “first step” in improvements for the facility and the city’s
entire water system. The bid submitted by Chemco amounted to
$1,012,420, falling under the city engineer’s estimate of $1,189,416. The
new system would replace the existing pebble lime system installed in 1999,
used for softening and pH control for the city’s water supply.