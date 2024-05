Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill (SB) 727 and House Bill (HB) 2287 into

law. Together, the bills permanently increase baseline teacher pay to at least

$40,000 per year, incentivize 5-day school weeks, increase support for early

childhood education programs, and increase funding for small schools, among

other provisions.

