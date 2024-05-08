Missouri is joining Arkansas and four other states in suing President Biden over a rule change to Title Nine, the law designed to safeguard women’s sports and to combat sexual assault. The rule change extends that access and protection to LGBTQ students. At a press conference in Little Rock with Arkansas’ Attorney General, Missouri A-G Andrew Bailey called the rule change unconstitutional:
According to the U.S. Education Department, the new rule prohibits
discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender
identity, and sex characteristics. Emma Grasso Levine with the group
“Know your nine” praises the rule change, saying it will make schools safer
and more accessible for young people.”