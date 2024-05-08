MOHELA, a government non-profit organization dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, is reminding Missouri college students of the upcoming May 15 deadline
May 15 deadline to apply for one of its college scholarship programs – The Purdy
Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program. It is a private scholarship available to
Missouri college students with an award of up to $5,000 per academic year. Student applicants interested in applying for The Purdy Emerging Leaders
Scholarship Program must submit their applications by May 15, 2024.