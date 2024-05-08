Route V in Cape Girardeau County will be down to one lane with a10-foot width restriction as construction crews get out there and repair some pavement.

Route V in Cape Girardeau County will be down to one lane with a

10-foot width restriction as construction crews get out there and

repair some pavement. The section of roadway includes the entire

length of Route V near Jackson, Missouri. Weather permitting,

work will start Tuesday, May 28 and go through Monday, June 24

from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with

signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling

near the area. For additional information, MoDOT’s Customer

Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636)

or visit www.modot.org/southeast.