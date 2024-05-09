An electrical fire destroyed a Scott City home.
Missourian, the Scott City Fire Department responded to the fire at 8:57
p.m. Monday, May 6. All five residents of the home got out safely. A second
house was damaged, as fire shot out the west side of the house at the 300
block of West Missouri Boulevard. Scott City FD getting some help from
Benton Fire, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Oran
Protection District. No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross was
contacted to help the family.