An electrical fire destroyed a Scott City home. According to the Southeast

Missourian, the Scott City Fire Department responded to the fire at 8:57

p.m. Monday, May 6. All five residents of the home got out safely. A second

house was damaged, as fire shot out the west side of the house at the 300

block of West Missouri Boulevard. Scott City FD getting some help from

Benton Fire, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Oran

Protection District. No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross was

contacted to help the family.