Governor Mike Parson visited the Southern Border near Eagle Pass, Texas, to touch base with Missouri National Guard soldiers

Governor Mike Parson visited the Southern Border near Eagle Pass, Texas, to

touch base with Missouri National Guard (MONG) soldiers deployed to the

Southern Border and sign House Bill (HB) 2016 into law. HB 2016 passed the

Missouri General Assembly with support from both sides and included funding for

Missouri’s Southern Border deployment to help Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s

Operation Lone Star mission, which is helping secure the border. HB 2016 gives

$2 million to support Missouri national guard members deployed to the Southern

Border and $206,000 for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s efforts to help secure

the border.