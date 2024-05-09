Graduation time for the latest police class. The Law Enforcement Academy (LEA)

at Southeast Missouri State University has 28 new graduating officers at

commencement today. The Academy is a 19-week program, including options to

earn 18 credit hours from the University for either a certificate in Law

Enforcement or towards a bachelor’s degree in a four-year program. Getting a job

won’t be a problem. All 28 are staying in Missouri but it turns out there are more

law enforcement jobs around the country than there are people to fill them,

meaning job prospects are positive for graduating classes. The LEA graduation

ceremony will be held today at 6 p.m. in the Show Me Center meeting rooms.