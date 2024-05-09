Missouri Republican State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder was thanked

this week by Congressman Mark Alford for being the only Republican

candidate running for Missouri Lt. Governor to have endorsed President

Trump in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary. Alford praised her early

and unwavering support for President Trump’s 2024 reelection bid saying it

isn’t just about playing politics; it’s about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with

the grassroots movement that’s reshaping our nation, Alford went on to

say In a time where politicians seem more interested in their own careers

than the people they represent, Holly Rehder is not here to play politics or

toe the party line; she’s here to fight for us, the hardworking folks who

make Missouri great.

