St. Louis-based Go Jet Airlines has been awarded a maintenance certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. The so-called 145certification will allow the regional carrier to provide maintenance services to all airlines that fly into and out of Lambert St. Louis International Airport. Go Jet CEO Rick Leach SAID they already do a lot of heavy maintenance work:
The company will be adding about 150 jobs and will be able to repair,
renovate, and overhaul any passenger jet from any airline. Go Jet provides
regional passenger service through United Airlines, with flight crews based
at Lambert Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare, Washington’s Dulles, and Newark
International Airport in New Jersey.