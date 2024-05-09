The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that

meningococcal disease is increasing, and it’s causing concern among some health professionals. Data indicates that there were 422 confirmed and probable cases in the U.S., the largest number reported since 2014. Nathan Koffarnus at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that the C-D-C sent out an alert to raise awareness…



The most common symptoms include fever, headache, and stiff neck, with

other possible symptom. The CDC recommends the vaccine for preteens,

teens, and adults with underlying health conditions.