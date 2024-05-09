THE STARS AND STRIPES NATIONAL MUSEUM AND LIBRARY is inviting all kids to

celebrate Poppy History on Saturday, May 18th from 10 until 2. It’s the 100 th

anniversary of the Buddy Poppy, the symbol of remembrance for our fallen

soldiers. Kids Day at the Museum is free and open to the public to enjoy crafts

and games and honor the stories and sacrifices of our soldiers. It’s a great

experience for kids to learn what Memorial Day is really about.