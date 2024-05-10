Congratulations to Houston High School senior Miah Bressie. She won first

place at the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for her piece, “Mistique”.

Her artwork will be displayed in the Capitol for members of Congress and

hundreds of tourists from across the country to see every day.” As the

winner of the Congressional Art Competition, Bressie was given two plane

tickets to Washington, D.C., so she can view her work on display in the

U.S. Capitol building.