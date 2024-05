Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 1803 into law yesterday at a

ceremony at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. HB 1803 increases

the total amount of state funds the State Treasurer may invest into the

MOBUCK$ program from $800 million to $1.2 billion annually. The bill also

removes previous funding caps on a part of the total funds that could be

invested in farming operations, small businesses, livestock operations,

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!