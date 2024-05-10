Missouri Governor Mike Parson isn’t happy with Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Bailey is set to defend three state lawmakers who are being sued over social media posts that incorrectly identified the shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs parade. The lawsuit involves those posts that identified the man as an illegal immigrant and the shooter in February’s Chiefs Rally shooting. The attorney general’s office argues the case should be dismissed because the lawmakers have “absolute legislative immunity.” Parson said he would make an announcement soon about the action he would take on the situation.