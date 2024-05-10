Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is calling on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate who’s funding the anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests going on at college campuses across the country:
Hawley cites a Politico article that says the protests are being paid for by
foundations run by wealthy left-wing contributors to President Biden’s
reelection campaign, including George Soros and David Rockefeller Junior.
He wants U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to find out how many
“dark money” groups are funding the protests and determine if their tax-
exempt statuses should be revoked. A spokesperson for Open Society
Foundations, of which Soros leads, said it “has funded a broad spectrum of
US groups that have advocated for the rights of Palestinians and Israelis.”