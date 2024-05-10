The City of Cape Girardeau has a police excessive force jury trial coming up

after the city and a plaintiff couldn’t agree on settlement during mediation

in April. According to the Southeast Missourian, Lloyd Gilmore filed a

federal civil rights complaint against the City of Cape Girardeau in February

2022 following an altercation with police in 2020. Gilmore claims he was

shocked with a Taser 20 times and beaten while handcuffed and shackled

by police following a report of assault at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

According to legal documents offered by the city, police “overheard radio

traffic regarding an assault that had occurred at the West Park Mall … and,

while were told that the suspect was a black male wearing all white who had

stolen a cell phone from a subject inside the mall.” Later they “located an

individual matching the description of the suspect who had a cell phone in

his left hand.” The city, according to court records, denies Gilmore’s

allegations.