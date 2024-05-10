The City of Cape Girardeau has a police excessive force jury trial coming up after the city and a plaintiff couldn’t agree on settlement during mediation in April.
According to legal documents offered by the city, police “overheard radio
traffic regarding an assault that had occurred at the West Park Mall … and,
while were told that the suspect was a black male wearing all white who had
stolen a cell phone from a subject inside the mall.” Later they “located an
individual matching the description of the suspect who had a cell phone in
his left hand.” The city, according to court records, denies Gilmore’s
allegations.