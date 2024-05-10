With little time to spare, the Missouri Senate has passed a roughly 50.6-billion dollar state budget proposal. The House is scheduled to pass the budget today (Friday), which includes pay raises for teachers and funding to widen I-44 to six lanes in Springfield, Joplin, and Rolla. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Lincoln Hough (huff) says he’s disappointed that his chamber was not able to increase the amount of funding to boost childcare access for low-income families…The legislative deadline to pass the state budget is 6 p.m. today