A $100,000 top prize has been won in Perry County on a Frogger Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery.
A $100,000 top prize has been won in Perry County on a Frogger
Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery. The winning ticket was bought
at Walmart, 1750 S. Perryville Blvd., in Perryville. The winner spotted the
ticket among the new arrivals and decided to give it a try. After checking
over the scratched off ticket, she couldn’t believe she won. The Frogger
ticket is like the classic arcade game where players to try to move their
frogs through traffic and across the river to safety.