A $100,000 top prize has been won in Perry County on a Frogger

Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery. The winning ticket was bought

at Walmart, 1750 S. Perryville Blvd., in Perryville. The winner spotted the

ticket among the new arrivals and decided to give it a try. After checking

over the scratched off ticket, she couldn’t believe she won. The Frogger

ticket is like the classic arcade game where players to try to move their

frogs through traffic and across the river to safety.

