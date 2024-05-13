FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million in total funding to reimburse

Graves County to replace the county storage building that was damaged in

storms back in 2021. During this storm, a three-story 15,000 sq ft. storage

building was destroyed. FEMA’s Public Assistance program gives grants to

commonwealth, and local governments, and certain types of private non-

profit organizations so they can quickly recover from major disasters.

FEMA approved over $3 million dollars to Graves County to demolish and

rebuild the destroyed building. The money will also be used to replace the

following components: brick multi-wythe (to increase wall thickness) walls;

asphalt roof; doors; windows; insulation; drywall; lighting system; plumbing

system; HVAC and paint.