FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million in total funding to reimburse Graves County to replace the county storage building that was damaged in storms back in 2021.
FEMA approved over $3 million dollars to Graves County to demolish and
rebuild the destroyed building. The money will also be used to replace the
following components: brick multi-wythe (to increase wall thickness) walls;
asphalt roof; doors; windows; insulation; drywall; lighting system; plumbing
system; HVAC and paint.