Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Italy for

an international Trade Mission From May 18 – 25. Italy is a top source of

foreign direct investment and a key trade partner for Missouri, with more

than $169 million in exports in 2023. The reason for the Trade Mission is to

build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s

strong capacity for trade. Governor Parson will meet with various

government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri

as a prime destination for business investment and expansion. The Trade

Mission will include stops in Milan and Rome to meet with companies with

an existing presence in Missouri and companies without a presence in the

state to encourage future investment. In Milan, Governor Parson will meet

with the U.S. Consul General and the U.S. Commercial Services team.

Governor Parson will also meet with the U.S. Ambassador in Rome.