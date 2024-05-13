Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Italy for an international Trade Mission From May 18 – 25.
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Italy for
an international Trade Mission From May 18 – 25. Italy is a top source of
foreign direct investment and a key trade partner for Missouri, with more
than $169 million in exports in 2023. The reason for the Trade Mission is to
build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s
strong capacity for trade. Governor Parson will meet with various
government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri
as a prime destination for business investment and expansion. The Trade
Mission will include stops in Milan and Rome to meet with companies with
an existing presence in Missouri and companies without a presence in the
state to encourage future investment. In Milan, Governor Parson will meet
with the U.S. Consul General and the U.S. Commercial Services team.
Governor Parson will also meet with the U.S. Ambassador in Rome.