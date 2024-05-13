Illinois State Police have arrested someone in connection to a bomb threat.
23-year-old Gabrielle Williams has been arrested after an (ISP)
investigation into a bomb threat at two state facilities in Springfield last
month. On April 22, of this year, the Illinois Department of Human services
got a call from a person saying a bomb had been left at a public aid office
building and the Illinois State Capitol. The Capitol building was quickly
cleared by the Capitol police and the Springfield PD secured the other
facility until a bomb squad could clear it.