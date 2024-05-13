Illinois State Police have arrested someone in connection to a bomb threat.

23-year-old Gabrielle Williams has been arrested after an (ISP)

investigation into a bomb threat at two state facilities in Springfield last

month. On April 22, of this year, the Illinois Department of Human services

got a call from a person saying a bomb had been left at a public aid office

building and the Illinois State Capitol. ​ The Capitol building was quickly

cleared by the Capitol police and the Springfield PD secured the other

facility until a bomb squad could clear it.