MoDOT is selling some property to get extra money for roadway and bridge

projects. The 3.66 acre piece of land is just off I55 at exit 99 on route 61 in

Jackson, Missouri, right on the Cape Girardeau city limits. The site isn’t

zoned but all the areas around it are. All of the basics electricity, sewer,

water are available. The property is accessible from a state-owned access

road even though the primary frontage is along Jackson

Boulevard/Highway 61, but it’s not accessible from there. Interested buyers

must submit their bids through Gov Deals for the potential purchase of the

property prior to 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 28, Bidding starts at $625,000 and

must be placed in $5,000 increments.