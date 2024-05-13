MoDOT is selling some property to get extra money for roadway and bridge projects.
projects. The 3.66 acre piece of land is just off I55 at exit 99 on route 61 in
Jackson, Missouri, right on the Cape Girardeau city limits. The site isn’t
zoned but all the areas around it are. All of the basics electricity, sewer,
water are available. The property is accessible from a state-owned access
road even though the primary frontage is along Jackson
Boulevard/Highway 61, but it’s not accessible from there. Interested buyers
must submit their bids through Gov Deals for the potential purchase of the
property prior to 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 28, Bidding starts at $625,000 and
must be placed in $5,000 increments.