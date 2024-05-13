SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Bridge Repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This section of the roadway is located from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92 near Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.