State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is ready to keep everyone on the straightand narrow.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is ready to keep everyone on the straight

and narrow. New legislation will give him more discretion to audit

municipalities when wrongdoing is uncovered. Now just a signature from

Governor Parson away from becoming law, House Bill 2111, which was

sponsored by State Representative Phil Christofanelli and handled in the

Senate by State Senator Travis Fitzwater, was approved this week by the

Missouri Senate. Under current state law, the State Auditor’s Office has the

ability to investigate whistleblower complaints but, even if something

questionable is found, the office is not authorized to move to an audit.

