State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is ready to keep everyone on the straightand narrow.
State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is ready to keep everyone on the straight
and narrow. New legislation will give him more discretion to audit
municipalities when wrongdoing is uncovered. Now just a signature from
Governor Parson away from becoming law, House Bill 2111, which was
sponsored by State Representative Phil Christofanelli and handled in the
Senate by State Senator Travis Fitzwater, was approved this week by the
Missouri Senate. Under current state law, the State Auditor’s Office has the
ability to investigate whistleblower complaints but, even if something
questionable is found, the office is not authorized to move to an audit.