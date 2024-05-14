About 40% of women have dense breast tissue. For these women, screening with

mammograms alone may not be enough to detect breast cancer. That’s why Mercy

Southeast is the first in the region to add Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound

(ABUS) 2.0 to its comprehensive screening program at Mercy Breast Health. Unlike 2D or 3D mammography, ABUS 2.0 screening uses ultrasound waves to

create 3D pictures of breast tissue that may reveal a cancer masked on

mammography.