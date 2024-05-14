The City of Cape Girardeau has negotiated the terms of its contract with

the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the

Convention and Visitor’s Bureau/Visit Cape. The Southeast Missourian

reports that the parks and rec department will now takeover starting on

June 30th . The Chamber of Commerce held the contract for the last 7 ½

years and grew tourism in the community, including bringing in over $300

thousand dollars in new tax revenue between 2017 and 2023. The

chamber plans to work closely with the city of Cape Girardeau and Visit

Cape along with stockholders and others to increase the number of visitors

coming to the city.