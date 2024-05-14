The City of Cape Girardeau has negotiated the terms of its contract with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau/Visit Cape.
reports that the parks and rec department will now takeover starting on
June 30th . The Chamber of Commerce held the contract for the last 7 ½
years and grew tourism in the community, including bringing in over $300
thousand dollars in new tax revenue between 2017 and 2023. The
chamber plans to work closely with the city of Cape Girardeau and Visit
Cape along with stockholders and others to increase the number of visitors
coming to the city.