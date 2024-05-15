A former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 20 years in

prison after his conviction of statutory rape of a child younger than than 14

years old. Brian L. Robinson was sentenced to 20 years on each of four

counts, but they will run concurrently. He will serve at least 85% of his

sentence. Robinson was accused of sexual abuse in the summer of 2006,

when the victim was 8 years old and Robinson was 18. He was a 32-year-

old Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer when he was charged in 2020. He was originally charged with six counts of sexual crimes involving

the minor.

