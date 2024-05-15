Cape Girardeau County’s coroner was in court yesterday as the criminal case filed against him moves ahead.
Cape Girardeau County’s coroner was in court yesterday as the criminal
case filed against him moves ahead. Wavis Jordan waived his right to a
probable cause hearing. The case will continue and he will be scheduled
for a circuit court arraignment. The judge also ordered him to be
fingerprinted. No court date has been assigned yet. Some of the Cape
Girardeau County families who raised concerns about Jordan’s conduct
were in the courtroom.