Cape Girardeau County’s coroner was in court yesterday as the criminal

case filed against him moves ahead. Wavis Jordan waived his right to a

probable cause hearing. The case will continue and he will be scheduled

for a circuit court arraignment. The judge also ordered him to be

fingerprinted. No court date has been assigned yet. Some of the Cape

Girardeau County families who raised concerns about Jordan’s conduct

were in the courtroom.