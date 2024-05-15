Southeast Missouri State University is moving services provided by the Horizons

Enrichment Center to a new provider as long as it’s approved by the Missouri

Department of Mental Health. The Horizons Enrichment Center provides a day

program for developmentally disabled adults in the Southeast Missouri area with

recreation, life skill activities, and social interaction. SEMO will continue to

operate the Horizons Enrichment Center until the new organization gets approval

from the State. At that point, daily routines of the Center will be run by a new

organization not affiliated with the University. Staff will transition to the new

provider.