Southeast Missouri State University is moving services provided by the Horizons
Enrichment Center to a new provider as long as it’s approved by the Missouri
Department of Mental Health. The Horizons Enrichment Center provides a day
program for developmentally disabled adults in the Southeast Missouri area with
recreation, life skill activities, and social interaction. SEMO will continue to
operate the Horizons Enrichment Center until the new organization gets approval
from the State. At that point, daily routines of the Center will be run by a new
organization not affiliated with the University. Staff will transition to the new
provider.