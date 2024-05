The Poplar Bluff Boys Golf Team won the Class 4 State Title. The Mules

finished with a team score of 595, 26 strokes ahead of 2nd place Rolla.

Four Poplar Bluff golfers got All-State Honors in helping the team win the

7th State Championship. The Poplar Golf Team consists of coaches Tyler

Davis and Jamie Ivy. The players are Lawson Barks, Landon Barks, Caiden

Luke, Corban Thomas and Chaz Love. Congratulations!