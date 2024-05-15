Ultimately the goal of road construction is to make things better, but first there are usually major inconveniences.
there are usually major inconveniences. A project in Cape Girardeau is
causing headaches for some drivers and the people who live along the
detour route. A part of Lexington Avenue from Perryville Road to Sherwood
Drive is currently closed, leading drivers on a detour that takes them from
city streets through residential Sherwood Drive. Neighbors living on the
third-of-a-mile stretch say they hope it ends soon so they can get their
peace back.