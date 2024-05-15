Ultimately the goal of road construction is to make things better, but first

there are usually major inconveniences. A project in Cape Girardeau is

causing headaches for some drivers and the people who live along the

detour route. A part of Lexington Avenue from Perryville Road to Sherwood

Drive is currently closed, leading drivers on a detour that takes them from

city streets through residential Sherwood Drive. Neighbors living on the

third-of-a-mile stretch say they hope it ends soon so they can get their

peace back.