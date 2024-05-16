A Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her and then burn down the house.
A Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her
and then burn down the house. The Southeast Missourian reports that
Bradley J. Moreland, 41, is charged with third-degree domestic assault and
first-degree harassment. A complaint was filed by the victim a couple days
before this incident. The victim said she had agreed to meet with Moreland
in a public parking lot to give him some of his belongings, but Moreland
threatened to kill the victim. The victim told police that as she tried to
leave, Moreland punched the passenger side window of the vehicle. In
another report, the victim told police that Moreland had been hallucinating
and suffering from delusions but had not been taking his medications. The
probable cause statement describes Moreland as punching the victim,
grabbing the victim by the hair and neck and holding her down.