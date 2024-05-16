A quick update on some roadwork in the area…Perryville Road work will

begin as soon as next week (May 20-24) at Cape Rock Drive and proceed

north.

Lexington Avenue between Steven Drive and Chesapeake Avenue is still

closed as work goes on despite recent bad weather. This area should

reopen by May 24…. Lexington between North Sprigg Street and Old Sprigg is open but remains an active work zone and…. Clark Street repairs should be complete and open soon. Work is also moving forward on:

• 300 and 400 blocks of South Frederick

• 300 and 400 blocks of South Middle Street

• 500 and 600 blocks of South Jefferson Avenue