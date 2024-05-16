Calling Missouri birders who know their birds by sight and sound! The

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) needs volunteers to help with

six vacant bird-observation routes in Missouri as part of the 2024 North

American Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) May 27 – July 7. The six Missouri

BBS routes that need volunteers are: Akers, Blodgett, Cassville,

Deventer, Madison, and New Hampton. Volunteers will need to

conduct their survey one day during the May 27 – July 7 survey

period. Each survey route is 24.5 miles long with stops at half-mile

intervals. At each stop, volunteers conduct three-minute point counts where

they record data on the bird species and numbers they see or hear within a

quarter-mile radius. Surveys must start one-half hour before sunrise and

take about five hours to complete. Volunteers need only conduct their

survey route once during the survey period.

