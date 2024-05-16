Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary

hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on

Tuesday, May 14. The Southeast Missourian reports that Jordan was

charged with three Class E felony counts of providing false information to

vital records. He is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge on

allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet. Jordan

had support in the courtroom but a dozen members representing deceased

victims whose deaths were allegedly falsified also attended. The coroner’s

term ends at the end of this year and Jordan is seeking re-election against

several others who are seeking the office.