Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary
hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on
Tuesday, May 14. The Southeast Missourian reports that Jordan was
charged with three Class E felony counts of providing false information to
vital records. He is also charged with a misdemeanor theft charge on
allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet. Jordan
had support in the courtroom but a dozen members representing deceased
victims whose deaths were allegedly falsified also attended. The coroner’s
term ends at the end of this year and Jordan is seeking re-election against
several others who are seeking the office.