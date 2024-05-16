Last months jobs report is out and Missouri nonfarm payroll employment

increased by 16,700 jobs in April 2024, and the seasonally adjusted

unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.4

percent. Private industry employment increased by 16,400 jobs and

government employment increased by 300 jobs. Over the year, there was

an increase of 74,900 jobs from April 2023 to April 2024, and the

unemployment rate increased by half of a percentage point, from 2.9

percent in April 2023 to 3.4 percent in April 2024.