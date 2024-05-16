Ready Player One! A new event is coming to Cape Girardeau. The first

ever Heartland Gaming Con will be at the A.C. Brase (Braz-ay) Arena on

Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. You can play video games, board

games, miniature games, role playing games, all the games! You can even

bring your own games! There will be vendors, a consignment store to buy

and sell used games, and free gameplay for prizes. You can even cosplay if

you’d like to. All ages are welcome. Badges to get into the event are

available at presale price through Monday, May 20. It’s $20 for the

weekend, or $13 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Ticket prices increase at

the door.