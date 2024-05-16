Ready Player One! A new event is coming to Cape Girardeau.
ever Heartland Gaming Con will be at the A.C. Brase (Braz-ay) Arena on
Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. You can play video games, board
games, miniature games, role playing games, all the games! You can even
bring your own games! There will be vendors, a consignment store to buy
and sell used games, and free gameplay for prizes. You can even cosplay if
you’d like to. All ages are welcome. Badges to get into the event are
available at presale price through Monday, May 20. It’s $20 for the
weekend, or $13 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Ticket prices increase at
the door.