Thursday, May 16th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



High Point, NC — An elderly Walmart greeter suffered “injuries to his face and head” after being punched in the eye by a North Carolina man whose girlfriend was angry that she had been asked to show her receipt. 68-year-old Vincent Battaglia told cops that he was checking receipts yesterday at an entrance to the Walmart Supercenter in High Point when he was confronted by a man who was “upset that [Battaglia] had stopped his girlfriend earlier at the exit.”



The Walmart employee “advised that he was just doing his job,” according to a police report. That is when 28-year-old Tomeisha Robbs allegedly began yelling at her boyfriend to “take care of him.” In response to the goading, 27-year-old Trevon Waden “punched the elderly victim” in “his left eye which caused him to fall to the ground and strike his head.” The couple fled the store “without offering aid to the victim who had injuries to his face and head,” cops say.



Investigators–who were familiar with Robbs and Waden “from previous calls”–subsequently arrested the pair at their High Point residence (which is a few miles from the Walmart). Robbs and Waden were each charged with misdemeanor assault, while Waden was also cited for failure to appear in court in connection with a separate criminal matter. Court records describe Robbs as unemployed, while the 240-pound Waden is identified as a cook for East Coast Wings & Grill.