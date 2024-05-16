Wreaths Across America (WAA) is bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE)national tour to the area during the month of June to honor those who serve and their families, teach about service, and welcome home Vietnam veterans.
MEE brings the local community together, veterans, active-duty military
personnel, and their families through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared
stories. The exhibit is a mobile museum that educates visitors about the yearlong
mission and our nation’s heroes. In Missouri, the MEE will be in St Louis at
the Soldiers’ Memorial Military Museum on June 19th and 20th , and Waynesville,
MO: on Saturday, June 22, at the Assistance Association Missouri Veterans
Cemetery (AAMVC).