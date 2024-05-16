Wreaths Across America (WAA) is bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE)

national tour to the area during the month of June to honor those who serve and

their families, teach about service, and welcome home Vietnam veterans. The

MEE brings the local community together, veterans, active-duty military

personnel, and their families through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared

stories. The exhibit is a mobile museum that educates visitors about the yearlong

mission and our nation’s heroes. In Missouri, the MEE will be in St Louis at

the Soldiers’ Memorial Military Museum on June 19th and 20th , and Waynesville,

MO: on Saturday, June 22, at the Assistance Association Missouri Veterans

Cemetery (AAMVC).

