Happy 100th birthday Tillie Boswell! She lives at Foutain bleau Lodge and

her family and friends came from all over the country to celebrate her

century of life. When asked what she does for fun, she said she didn’t really

have an answer, but she used to go dancing. Tillie was born in her family’s

farmhouse in Portageville, Mo. on her mother’s birthday in 1924.

