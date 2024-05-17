On this final day of the Missouri Legislature’s session, an effort to make it tougher to pass citizen-led ballot measures appears to be dead. TheMissouri House has voted against negotiating with the Senate on the top Republican priority. The Senate does not appear to have enough support todo what the House wants, which is to keep provisions that are meant to be attractive to Republican voters, such as banning non-citizens from voting. Springfield Republican Representative Alex Riley says he stands by the House’s work on the proposal…University City Democratic Representative Joe Adams says the GOP effortwould diminish each vote in the Democratic strongholds of Kansas City, St.Louis, Columbia, and Springfield.