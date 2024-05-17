Perry County School District 32 is expanding its Little Pirates Pre-Kindergarten

program for Fall 2024, doubling the capacity for its half-day free educational

program from 40 to 80 students. To be eligible for Little Pirates Pre-K for the

2024-25 school year, a child must turn 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2024, and be fully

potty trained and able to toilet independently. According to the 2024 Perry County

Child Care Needs Assessment, the county has 1,319 children under the age of 6

with only 500 daycare/preschool spots available and because of that a lot

kindergartners start school unprepared because they haven’t been to preschool. A

Pre-K Screening will be held Thursday, June 27 at Perryville Primary Center. You

can call there to register.