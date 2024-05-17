Perry County School District 32 is expanding its Little Pirates Pre-Kindergarten program for Fall 2024
Perry County School District 32 is expanding its Little Pirates Pre-Kindergarten
program for Fall 2024, doubling the capacity for its half-day free educational
program from 40 to 80 students. To be eligible for Little Pirates Pre-K for the
2024-25 school year, a child must turn 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2024, and be fully
potty trained and able to toilet independently. According to the 2024 Perry County
Child Care Needs Assessment, the county has 1,319 children under the age of 6
with only 500 daycare/preschool spots available and because of that a lot
kindergartners start school unprepared because they haven’t been to preschool. A
Pre-K Screening will be held Thursday, June 27 at Perryville Primary Center. You
can call there to register.