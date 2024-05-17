Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office has announced Braille Enhanced Story Walk kits

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office has announced that the Missouri State Library and Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library are making Braille Enhanced Story Walk kits available. Included in the kits are weatherproofed double-page layouts of a picture book with braille overlay. Seven different picture book titles are available with additional titles being added in the future. A lot of communities already have StoryWalks along trails or in parks, but Missouri is only the second state library to provide Braille-Enhanced StoryWalks.

