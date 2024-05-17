The Red House Interpretive Center will celebrate Heritage Day tomorrow from 10-2.
from 10-2. Heritage Day is an annual celebration with demonstrations of
crafts and trades of from the old days. And talk about a variety of activities –
live music, mule jumping, blacksmithing, flint knapping and viewing a black powder gun display. The Red House Interpretive Center is at 128 Aquamsi
St., Cape Girardeau. You can get more info at cityofcape.org/theredhouse