The Red House Interpretive Center will celebrate Heritage Day tomorrow from 10-2.

crafts and trades of from the old days. And talk about a variety of activities –
live music, mule jumping, blacksmithing, flint knapping and viewing a black powder gun display. The Red House Interpretive Center is at 128 Aquamsi
St., Cape Girardeau. You can get more info at cityofcape.org/theredhouse

