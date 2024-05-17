The United Football League announced that tickets for the 2024 UFL Championship will go on sale to the public this Thursday
The United Football League announced that tickets for the 2024 UFL
Championship will go on sale to the public this Thursday, May 23rd at 9 AM CT.
St. Louis Battlehawks season ticket members get a special presale to purchase
tickets on Tuesday, May 21st. All season ticket holders will get a presale link and
private code before the sale. Suites and premium seating are on-sale now. The St.
Louis Battlehawks (5-2) are currently tied for first place in the XFL Conference
and have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory this Sunday when they
host the DC Defenders. The UFL Championship will be held on Sunday, June 16th at The Dome at America’s Center.