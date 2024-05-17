The United Football League announced that tickets for the 2024 UFL

Championship will go on sale to the public this Thursday, May 23rd at 9 AM CT.

St. Louis Battlehawks season ticket members get a special presale to purchase

tickets on Tuesday, May 21st. All season ticket holders will get a presale link and

private code before the sale. Suites and premium seating are on-sale now. The St.

Louis Battlehawks (5-2) are currently tied for first place in the XFL Conference

and have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory this Sunday when they

host the DC Defenders. The UFL Championship will be held on Sunday, June 16th at The Dome at America’s Center.