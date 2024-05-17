Tommy Prine is set to perform at the Cape G Rocks Historic Porch Session

in June with Evan Farris and Drew Lance, Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at

the James Reynolds House. Tickets are limited and cost $10. Tommy

Prine, the son of late songwriter John Prine, grew up in Nashville,

Tennessee. He released his debut album This Far South last year is

currently touring the US playing full-band shows and festivals. He made his

Grand Ole Opry debut in December.