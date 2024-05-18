Menu

Trading Post – May 18

Tree trimming service

Twin bed frame & headboard – FREE – ph #: 573-837-3237

‘73 John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader – $5,500

Two 7 ft brush-hogs – ph #: 573-450-2025

Buying: antique tube radios – ph #: 573-579-6890

Buying: engine for ‘65 Chevy Malibu – ph #: 573-450-9172

Looking to rent:  overhead loader – ph #: 573-986-8888

Buying:  Remington Wingmaster 20-gauge pump shotgun w/blue barrel – ph #: 573-576-0030

Buying:  two-cycle Lawn Boy lawn mower – ph #: 573-450-1862

Violin – $125 – ph #: 573-282-2268

Winchester 20-gauge pump shotgun – $300

Stihl leaf blower – gas-powered – $100 – ph #: 573-587-1341

