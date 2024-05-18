Trading Post – May 18
Tree trimming service
Twin bed frame & headboard – FREE – ph #: 573-837-3237
————
‘73 John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader – $5,500
Two 7 ft brush-hogs – ph #: 573-450-2025
————
Buying: antique tube radios – ph #: 573-579-6890
————
Buying: engine for ‘65 Chevy Malibu – ph #: 573-450-9172
————
Looking to rent: overhead loader – ph #: 573-986-8888
————
Buying: Remington Wingmaster 20-gauge pump shotgun w/blue barrel – ph #: 573-576-0030
————
Buying: two-cycle Lawn Boy lawn mower – ph #: 573-450-1862
————
Violin – $125 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
Winchester 20-gauge pump shotgun – $300
Stihl leaf blower – gas-powered – $100 – ph #: 573-587-1341