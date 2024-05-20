A woman from Memphis is in custody following a chase in Portageville Saturday night.
A woman from Memphis is in custody following a chase in Portageville Saturday night. Officers with the Portageville Police Department were called to the Dollar General about someone shoplifting. Officers found the suspect vehicle at a nearby gas station and tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle when the suspect vehicle fled. Officers were eventually able to take the suspect into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit. Police also found the stolen items, along with several narcotic and drug-related items. Turns out the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen from another state.