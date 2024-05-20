A woman from Memphis is in custody following a chase in Portageville Saturday night. Officers with the Portageville Police Department were called to the Dollar General about someone shoplifting. Officers found the suspect vehicle at a nearby gas station and tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle when the suspect vehicle fled. Officers were eventually able to take the suspect into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit. Police also found the stolen items, along with several narcotic and drug-related items. Turns out the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen from another state.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!